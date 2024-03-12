3,968 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WGO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WGO traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.