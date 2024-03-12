35,815 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $116.28. 29,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

