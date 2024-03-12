2Xideas AG Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

2Xideas AG cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Morningstar comprises 1.4% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.13% of Morningstar worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth $48,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total value of $379,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,891,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,476,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,322 shares of company stock worth $25,496,677 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MORN traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $307.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,548. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.