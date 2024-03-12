2Xideas AG Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

2Xideas AG lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.72. 291,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,799. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

