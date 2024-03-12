2Xideas AG Reduces Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

2Xideas AG reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for approximately 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,323 shares of company stock valued at $12,611,252 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.73. 104,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.29. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $476.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

