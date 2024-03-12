2Xideas AG Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

2Xideas AG raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $553.50. 177,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.13. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $563.17.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.