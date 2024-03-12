2Xideas AG Invests $10.83 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

2Xideas AG purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,000. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.30. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

