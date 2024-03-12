2Xideas AG Invests $10.83 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

2Xideas AG purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,000. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAYC traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.30. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.