2Xideas AG Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

2Xideas AG raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.13% of MarketAxess worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.65. 122,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,958. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.35. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

