2Xideas AG Increases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

2Xideas AG lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.47% of Walker & Dunlop worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.49. 205,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,844. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,739,024 in the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

