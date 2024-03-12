2Xideas AG Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

2Xideas AG decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,404 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.61. 357,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,298. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.