2Xideas AG Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

2Xideas AG decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,744,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,123,000 after buying an additional 807,502 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,786,000. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 597,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,499. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,367 shares of company stock worth $19,060,542 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

