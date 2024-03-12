2Xideas AG Acquires 116 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

2Xideas AG raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,553.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,666.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,495.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

