2,818 Shares in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.63% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MMTM opened at $223.55 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a one year low of $161.47 and a one year high of $228.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.96.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

