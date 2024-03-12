26,448 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE SWX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.69. 84,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,743. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

