2,050 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $200.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

