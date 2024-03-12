1,779 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,987,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 669.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 25,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UNP opened at $249.87 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

