17,683 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.33. 646,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $245.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

