1,546 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.13. The company had a trading volume of 581,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,475. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.93 and a 200 day moving average of $268.24.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.