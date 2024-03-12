127,251 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. 515,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,506. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

