Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Cut by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 3.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.51. 60,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

