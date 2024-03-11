Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $559.52 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $34.27 or 0.00047301 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $559.52 million and $109.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00018545 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.