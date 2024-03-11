Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.94.

YUM stock opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

