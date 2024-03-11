Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yext Trading Down 6.2 %

Yext stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Yext has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $750.62 million, a P/E ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Get Yext alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Yext by 4,652.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.