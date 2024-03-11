Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.60. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Yangarra Resources traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 74170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

YGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YGR

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.39.

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.