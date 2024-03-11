X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 94,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 28,358 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $48.08.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USSG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

