Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $100.43 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $357,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

