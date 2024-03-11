WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $9.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

WW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get WW International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WW International

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International Trading Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. WW International has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

About WW International

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.