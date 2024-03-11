WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $9.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.
WW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WW International
Institutional Trading of WW International
WW International Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of WW International stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. WW International has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WW International
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.