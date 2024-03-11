Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $11.67 billion and approximately $2.07 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,888,446,029 coins and its circulating supply is 87,888,377,327 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,895,232,990.50302 with 87,895,213,051.83421 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13339324 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,679,200.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

