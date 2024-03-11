WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $222.87 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.87 million and $199.03 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015041 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000113 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
