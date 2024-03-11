WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $222.87 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.87 million and $199.03 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02228633 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $200.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

