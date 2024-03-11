Worldcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $895.71 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $895.71 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $9.65 or 0.00013297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,054,017 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 148,891,082.14822865 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 9.85935981 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $1,003,432,289.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

