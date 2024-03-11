WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Gap Down to $104.99

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.99, but opened at $102.38. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 385,809 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

