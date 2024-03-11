Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 207.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 72.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,975,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,064,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,062. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

