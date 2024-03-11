Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Titan Capital Management LLC TX grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC TX now owns 147,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,528. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.