Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

