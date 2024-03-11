Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,674 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of DFSI stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,643. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

