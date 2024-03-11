Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 24,683 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.42. 48,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,562. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

