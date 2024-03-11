Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,857 Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 9.70% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSE traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

