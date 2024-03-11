Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,702. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

