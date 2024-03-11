Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.60 Million Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVSD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

