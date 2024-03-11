Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VCEB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,123 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

