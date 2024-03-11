Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.24. 13,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.