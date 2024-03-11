Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 13,114 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.32. 14,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

