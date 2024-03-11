Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $157.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

WSM opened at $234.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.51. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $249.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.