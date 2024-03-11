Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

