Westpac Banking Co. Plans Interim Dividend of $1.36 (ASX:WBCPM)

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

