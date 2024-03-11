Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.36

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.32.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
