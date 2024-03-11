Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$10.06 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

