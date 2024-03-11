Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$10.06 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.