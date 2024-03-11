WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 27000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

WesCan Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.03.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesCan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesCan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.