Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,238,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

