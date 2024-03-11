Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $9.01

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.31. Weibo shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 396,833 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

